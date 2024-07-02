nimbuu in
What's your opinion on web3/crypto jobs?
As a recent grad, I can't really find any high paying jobs, especially remote. But I do see a lot of openings on web3/crypto job boards. Crypto is very difficult and I am no way underestimating the tallent pool but the sallary ranges for new grad looks insane. I am currently learn Solidity, trying to bag a job before the winter.
What are your experiences and opinions about web3?
I don't have a crystal ball and I don't predict crashes, but I don't see any opportunity for growth or productive use of blockchains beyond where they are now.