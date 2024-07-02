nimbuu in  
Electrical Engineering  

What's your opinion on web3/crypto jobs?

As a recent grad, I can't really find any high paying jobs, especially remote. But I do see a lot of openings on web3/crypto job boards. Crypto is very difficult and I am no way underestimating the tallent pool but the sallary ranges for new grad looks insane. I am currently learn Solidity, trying to bag a job before the winter. 

What are your experiences and opinions about web3?
FilomenaRugrootSoftware Engineer  
Short term, there's probably some money to be made. Long term, crypto and "web3" are probably going to die out. There's an insurmountable hill in all the fields PaulWallace put forward.

I don't have a crystal ball and I don't predict crashes, but I don't see any opportunity for growth or productive use of blockchains beyond where they are now.
6

