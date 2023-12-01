J9K9 in
Seamless: Meta's new Speech Models
https://ai.meta.com/research/seamless-communication/
I know Meta is obviously not the pinnacle of altruism, but I love seeing these technologies being used to help increase accessibility for people. I'd love to see more tools and headlines talking about this stuff and of AI stealing art or being used for propaganda or something.
scoutteam12Technical Program Manager
Agree with you on your point for accessibility. I think it's easy to get trapped in the cynicism of how these companies operate and ignore some of the beneficial things that they are doing. I'm interested to see this impact on workplace accessibility for sure
