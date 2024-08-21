ZohoMaster in
Amazon Sr Pm (Non Tech - L6) is this total comp good enough for Nashville?
Base - 130,000
Sign on - 22,000(Y1), 16,000(Y2)
RSUs - 30,000
Location - Nashville, TN
Level - L6
Company - Amazon
Any room for negotiation?
Please help.
Fling69Solution Architect
Base is slightly low. Should be around 140. Sign on as average. How many RSU's were your granted? What stock price did you use to come up with $30,000?
3
Fling69Solution Architect
And yes there is always a room for negotiation
1
