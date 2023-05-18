Pratik Chandrashekhar Thorat in  
Computer Science at Northeastern University 

How do I get an internship or a coop in this current market?

I am currently a student at Northeastern University. I havent been able to land an Internship or a Co-op in this market. Although as per my university, I can apply in Fall 2023 and even Spring 2024. But I am not sure what mistakes I might be making because I havent recieved any calls or Online Assesments. If anyone has any tips for me or can review my resume Id be really grateful to you! 
mountaingoatsunitedSoftware Engineer  
Hey, im a recent Northeastern grad. Co-ops are all a numbers game, so apply to 10-15 a week and you'll have almost 200 applications by the end of the semester.
iampratikthoratComputer Science  
Well that’s the plan. I’m aiming for a fall coop or a winter/spring 2024 coop

