How do I get an internship or a coop in this current market?
I am currently a student at Northeastern University. I havent been able to land an Internship or a Co-op in this market. Although as per my university, I can apply in Fall 2023 and even Spring 2024. But I am not sure what mistakes I might be making because I havent recieved any calls or Online Assesments. If anyone has any tips for me or can review my resume Id be really grateful to you!
Hey, im a recent Northeastern grad. Co-ops are all a numbers game, so apply to 10-15 a week and you'll have almost 200 applications by the end of the semester.
Well that’s the plan. I’m aiming for a fall coop or a winter/spring 2024 coop
