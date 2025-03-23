androidtesla in  
Is this a strong offer for Abu Dhabi? (Backend, 8 YOE)

I've received an offer for a Backend Engineer role at an investment firm in Abu Dhabi. 

Offer: 550k AED (~£122k) base + 30% bonus
Current Comp (London): £100k base + 10k bonus
Experience: 8 years

Is this a strong offer for Abu Dhabi? How does it compare in terms of cost of living, career growth and overall compensation competitiveness? Should I negotiate more or is this already top tier pay?

