Risk of joining startup?

Hi everyone! Currently I hold a senior position at a big cloud provider and I'm thinking about switching to a startup (series B). I've never worked at such an early company and trying to assess the pros and cons. Here are my current thoughts:





- stability and certainty: not too worried on this front, I know that start-ups could be unpredictable but these days so are big tech, anyone can do a RIF with no warning and these are not always based on performance.

- stock grant size: here is my main doubt. Typical stock grant in big tech is $500K over four years, while startup is more like $125K. Of course the start-up has higher opportunity for growth, but we're saying it would have to grow 4x to match what you'd get at big tech, is this a sensible expectation? Can stock grow higher than this?

- stock liquidity: in big tech you can sell your stock as soon as you get it if so you wish, which means it effectively becomes part of your cash compensation; with start-up stock isn't as liquid so you have to live with your base salary; I live in a major US city, very expensive, and I'm used to using part of my stock as salary, will I struggle if I switch to start-up? Is the potential windfall later worth the risk?





Keen to hear experiences from others.



