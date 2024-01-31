Justinmaclovin in
Is computer science worth it?
i graduated last year from highschool and have been looking at my options in regards of what i want to study but iam not sure what to do i like alot of things but iam leaning towards CS the reason is not only for the money but because for some reason i like that it is hard iam just looking for opinions from people who know more
madscienceSoftware Engineer
There are a ton of other threads already asking about CompSci, you can check them out here: https://www.levels.fyi/community/search?s=compsci
