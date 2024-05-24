kago in
Google L4 TPM London
Currently an L5 TPM in Amazon and recently cleared the interviews for Google L4 TPM in London. Wondering if I should make the move. I have a young child <3 years of age and my spouse is an L65 PM at Microsoft India What would it mean for us to move? Is it even worth it? If yes, in what areas?
Total YOE- 11
YOE Amazon - 5
Comp- Rs 40L + 7L worth RSUs
Google London offer
L4 base- 90000 GBP + 10% variable bonus + 25K GBP worth RSUs
16
11636
Sort by:
Dagr81Solution Architect
You are better off in India compared to London; considering both you and your spouse have good jobs. After tax and NI you will take home roughly 61249 GBP; which is approx £5,104.12. The average rent in London for 2 bed room place is around 2200 GBP + plus council tax which could be in the range 70 to 175 depending on the band. There are huge viewing queues for good properties and generally people pay well over the asking price or rich folks may even pay years rent in advance. Car Insurance for new entrants can range up to £1000 to £2000 per year now. Utilities will be around 200-300 which will cover electricity, water and broadband. London has one of the worst food inflation in the EU; you can do a comparison on numbeo. London has the ability to squeeze each and every penny out of your pocket; so if you consider moving to UK; stay outside of London and commute as required. Hope it helps
6
qwerty93Program Manager
Agreed. London also has the ability to deplete your energy to quite a significant level.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,558