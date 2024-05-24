Google L4 TPM London

Currently an L5 TPM in Amazon and recently cleared the interviews for Google L4 TPM in London. Wondering if I should make the move. I have a young child <3 years of age and my spouse is an L65 PM at Microsoft India What would it mean for us to move? Is it even worth it? If yes, in what areas?





Total YOE- 11

YOE Amazon - 5

Comp- Rs 40L + 7L worth RSUs





Google London offer

L4 base- 90000 GBP + 10% variable bonus + 25K GBP worth RSUs







