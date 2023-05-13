TEYE SAMUEL in
Should employers really demand long work experience?
Looking for long work experience from fresh college graduates usually worries us because sometimes all we have is our short-term attachments and internships.
I hope employer will adopt the strategy of trying us in the company for a while to check our fitness.
Or please what is your view on this issue?
BootstrappedData Scientist
I’m no hiring manager for engineers, but I think the typical process is broken even beyond entry recruitment. Some sort of put up unreasonable requirements to reduce applicant load or so. And the state of the economy is not an advantage with many companies worried and conservative.
1
