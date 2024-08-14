Jonathan in
Feeling stuck
I am working as a product manager for a Canadian company, and I have around 2 years of experience. There is no opportunity within my company for career advancement due to budget constraints. It seems like the job market is not great either, no matter what I apply for I can’t even get an interview. Wondering if anyone else feels the same, or has any advice on how I can advance my career.
PaperPlanesProduct Manager
Unfortunately, you're definitely not alone in this. The market is bad, especially for PMs, so a lot of people are just holding on to what they have while they passively job search for other opportunities. Are there any other projects or things you could take on to still elevate your skills in your current job? Even if it may not result in a promotion, they'll still be good things to talk about in the interview process with other companies.
