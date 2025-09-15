Chatgpt in
Switching Stable Jobs for Better Pay: High-Paying Cnadian Companies with Easier Interviews B
Is now a good time to leave a stable job for higher pay? Which companies in Canada offer competitive salaries for software engineers but have less rigorous interview processes compared to FAANG?
sky1121Software Engineer at RBC
Last time I was interviewing for roles a year ago, I interviewed at a few Canadian fintech firms and they seemed like they could be up your alley. Wealthsimple, Borrowell, and Neo Financial seemed pretty solid!
