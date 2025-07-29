narutoapple in
Cloud Automation Engineer role at Apple
I recently got an offer at apple as Cloud and Automation Engineer role and what base pay should I ask for or to expect and other benefits like sign on bonus, equity etc.
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
While it's not one to one, there are some submissions for varying levels as an automation engineer at Apple. https://www.levels.fyi/companies/apple/salaries/software-engineer?country=254&search=automation How many years of experience do you have and what level would you be trying to go in?
