What are your technical forecasts for 2025?
0) There will be more layoffs.
1) AI gets huge amount of VC money
2) There will be more competition for ML developers and researchers.
3) The next Meta Quest will feature impressive hardware. Will be priced over $500 for the default model.
defaanged
I don't know what exactly, but the Elon Musk + Trump combo is gonna be insane. Something is DEFINITELY happening with those two around
Traer
I hope something good.
