Accepting a lower role
I got promoted this month (april 2025) from sde1 to sde2 (~2 years of experience)
I have been offered a role of sde1 at another company with approx 50% more compensation than my current base
Is it okay to go for a lower role? And wait for a promotion.
989 participants
40
6623
code4moneySoftware Engineer
Who cares about level??? It’s all fake. The only thing real is money and how interesting you find your work.
70
jjordanSoftware Engineer 2 days ago
Couldnt agree more
2
