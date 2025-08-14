What should I really study to land a high-paying job?

I'm about to enter my 3rd year in uni studying computer science and, looking at the market, it feels pretty daunting.





That being said, I'm already locked into my major because it's something I genuinely enjoy on some level, but I'd also like some direction in terms of what to study to ensure I'll be well off in the future.





Of course, I know AI is going to be a big one here, but what specific things should I be looking out for? What classes would be best for me to take? Considering where I am in my college career, I've got some time to pick and hopefully dive deep into the topic.





Thanks in advance!