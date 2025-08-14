sky81905 in
What should I really study to land a high-paying job?
I'm about to enter my 3rd year in uni studying computer science and, looking at the market, it feels pretty daunting.
That being said, I'm already locked into my major because it's something I genuinely enjoy on some level, but I'd also like some direction in terms of what to study to ensure I'll be well off in the future.
Of course, I know AI is going to be a big one here, but what specific things should I be looking out for? What classes would be best for me to take? Considering where I am in my college career, I've got some time to pick and hopefully dive deep into the topic.
Thanks in advance!
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
If you’re thinking long-term high pay in tech, you want a mix of strong fundamentals and domain expertise. Fundamentals: algorithms, data structures, distributed systems, databases, networking, and operating systems. These are the foundation for both interviews and complex work. For high-demand domains, AI/ML is huge, but instead of just taking “Intro to AI,” go deeper into machine learning theory, deep learning, NLP, and applied data science. Also add some courses in cloud computing and systems design. Knowing how to scale and deploy AI in production is a rare and valuable skill. Finally, sharpen your math skills: linear algebra, probability, and statistics are critical for AI roles. You're already doing great by asking these questions at your age. Good luck, and we're all rooting for you!
