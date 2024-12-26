justuseahashmapbro in
Poll
Final Internship - C1 or BlackRock?
I'm trying to decide between nearly identical offers for SWE internship positions next summer with either Capital One or BlackRock. I'm curious what the general perception of both companies are for software engineers and which would be the better choice long-term. Pay rate is identical but C1 offers a $5k relocation stipend.
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Capital One was pretty awesome until they did massive layoffs and offshoring. If I had a choice, I wouldn't work there.
justuseahashmapbroComputer Science
Shoot thanks for bringing that up, when did those layoffs happen and are they continuing to offshore development?
