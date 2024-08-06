moneygpt in
Offer Eval: Accept higher offer and go in person, or stay fully remote with lower comp?
Deciding between these two offers, would like some input:
Total ~1YOE
Offer 1: Product Analytics @ Series B Company
120K Base
Some equity, but discounting because startup
TC: 120K
Fully remote, I can stay in my current medium-cost-of-living city
Offer 2: Data Analyst @ Hedge Fund
130K Base
Cash Bonus: 40-60K
TC: ~180K
Fully in person, I'll need to move to a high-cost-of-living city
What would you choose?
ThatguyOverthereFull Stack
I’m going to go against the crowd here and say, think long term man. Nothing will beat being surrounded by talent and making life long connections, also you get to build life experience. You said only 1YOE which means you’re at the start of your career. I say, move and build career experience so that later when you’re ready to work from wherever you’ll be set to do it. I say take the Cal Newport approach of being so good they can’t ignore you.
8
injulmeSoftware Engineer
+1 to this. I did my first 2 years in office, and it sped up the learning process and career progression by far. Yes remote work can be effective too, but having someone to ask questions next to you vs. waiting on dms is huge.
2
