Offer Eval: Accept higher offer and go in person, or stay fully remote with lower comp?

Deciding between these two offers, would like some input:

Total ~1YOE





Offer 1: Product Analytics @ Series B Company

120K Base

Some equity, but discounting because startup

TC: 120K

Fully remote, I can stay in my current medium-cost-of-living city









Offer 2: Data Analyst @ Hedge Fund

130K Base

Cash Bonus: 40-60K

TC: ~180K

Fully in person, I'll need to move to a high-cost-of-living city

What would you choose?