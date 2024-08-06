moneygpt in  
Finance  

Offer Eval: Accept higher offer and go in person, or stay fully remote with lower comp?

Deciding between these two offers, would like some input:

Total ~1YOE


Offer 1: Product Analytics @ Series B Company

120K Base

Some equity, but discounting because startup

TC: 120K

Fully remote, I can stay in my current medium-cost-of-living city



Offer 2: Data Analyst @ Hedge Fund

130K Base

Cash Bonus: 40-60K

TC: ~180K

Fully in person, I'll need to move to a high-cost-of-living city

What would you choose?

13
11944
Sort by:
ThatguyOverthereFull Stack  
I’m going to go against the crowd here and say, think long term man. Nothing will beat being surrounded by talent and making life long connections, also you get to build life experience. You said only 1YOE which means you’re at the start of your career. I say, move and build career experience so that later when you’re ready to work from wherever you’ll be set to do it. I say take the Cal Newport approach of being so good they can’t ignore you.
8
injulmeSoftware Engineer  
+1 to this. I did my first 2 years in office, and it sped up the learning process and career progression by far. Yes remote work can be effective too, but having someone to ask questions next to you vs. waiting on dms is huge.
2

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,582