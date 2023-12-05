Any IT postings?

Got layed off in July and still looking for a job. Any leads or suggestions are appreciated. Thank you.
If you have the opportunity I’d try to get under a internship to get my foot in the door (a lot of companies are staying stagnant with their hiring, economy is not very strong in my market) so more folks are staying and quietly moving roles.
Certifications was one of the things I used to bolster my work experience/ keep me busy during the job hunt
If you can apply during Q1 and Q3 of the year a good deal of companies have entry level IT gigs/contract work that can hold you down in the meantime.
Hoped this helps and rooting for you to land a gig soon 🙂