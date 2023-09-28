John Joe in
Microsoft (India) pay related query
Hello,
An ex-colleague had come across two different project manager jobs at Microsoft India. Request those who are aware of the pay range to share their inputs:
1. Engineering function: IC4/L63
2. Sales Function: IC4/L60
He possesses 9 years of program management experience and is looking to switch.
Thank you.
1
1631
Sort by:
Calculatron99Business Analyst
https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer/locations/india?search=Microsoft
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,505