ServiceNow M5/M6
Hello Everyone!
I have completed my interviews and expecting an offer soon. Based on the initial conversation with recruiter he mentioned it will be a level M5 or M6 based on the interview discussion.
Can someone please share what can be expected for these levels at ServiceNow.
3
3219
pablopizzaSoftware Engineer
I assume it's for an Eng Manager role? Looks like Levels has some available data here that might help: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/servicenow/salaries
