Data Analyst career path?
Currently a Data Analyst with ~4 years relevant work experience but not sure where exactly I want to go from here in the long run. Do data analysts most commonly just climb the data analytics career ladder either IC or management? Or eventually pivot into something different e.g. analytics engineering, project management, operations, etc? Just curious what the range of options are since I really have no idea
SEAglesTechnical Program Manager
Operations and Program/Product Management are good alternatives for Data Analytics as well, still pretty much in the IC space, but a lot of the DA skills can apply to those as well
