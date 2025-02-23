A kid with a seat at the adults table?

Started out at a major fintech company as a junior during my years of university. During my last year I moved into a booming fintech startup also a junior... When I decided to move on I was offered a leadership position which I accepted to see where things go.





Now I'm basically a kid (with respect to all the other leads and directors) who skipped a few steps in their career. Is this concerning or am I just paranoid? Don't get me wrong I'm learning a lot about the chaos behind tech leadership, yet it comes with an immense amount of responsibility that makes me question myself sometimes (Imposter syndrome kicks in).