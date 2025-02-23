Railpopper in
A kid with a seat at the adults table?
Started out at a major fintech company as a junior during my years of university. During my last year I moved into a booming fintech startup also a junior... When I decided to move on I was offered a leadership position which I accepted to see where things go.
Now I'm basically a kid (with respect to all the other leads and directors) who skipped a few steps in their career. Is this concerning or am I just paranoid? Don't get me wrong I'm learning a lot about the chaos behind tech leadership, yet it comes with an immense amount of responsibility that makes me question myself sometimes (Imposter syndrome kicks in).
Regardless, your only winning move is to perform in your role, because you’re going to have a very hard time stepping back into more junior roles. Not only might you seem overqualified or underperforming if you seek a more junior role, you’re likely to lose some skill needed by virtue of your high level leadership position. So, you either need to stick it out or make sure you keep your previous skillset up to date and develop a very good explanation for prospective employers why your resume either shows you going back down or there’s a big gap where this leadership position happens.