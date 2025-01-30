Career Advice for SWE w/ 2 YoE

Hello, I was wondering if I could get some advice. So I’m at 2 YoE and thinking about job hopping within the next year. I make 120k, work remotely, and the WLB has honestly been great. I’m eligible for a promotion next year and would bring my TC to about 135-140k which all sounds great, but the thing is I don’t really like my team and this promotion is of course not guaranteed. I’ve led a lot of projects doing backend/data engineering on AWS and have received both my AWS Solutions Architect and Developer Certifications, so I feel like I’ve built a good foundation on AWS and good amount of work experience. My main goal with my career right now is to increase my TC while I’m young, but I also value the importance of WLB for my mental health.





I guess with that said, these are the main questions I was hoping to have people’s input on:

1) Is it better to wait to job hop until after I get promoted? Or does it not matter because every company has different standards for what their “level” is?





2) Should I only be applying to roles related to backend, data, and cloud? Or should I still apply for other SWE roles even if I have no experience with their tech stack?





3) In college, I did a lot of leetcode for interview prep and completed Neetcode along with Blind 75. Is this still sufficient enough if I’m applying for roles w/ at least 3 YoE? Or should I combine that with system design prep? I want to plan out what to study on throughout the next year.

Thank you!