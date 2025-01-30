ceelo in  
Software Engineer a day ago

Career Advice for SWE w/ 2 YoE

Hello, I was wondering if I could get some advice. So I’m at 2 YoE and thinking about job hopping within the next year. I make 120k, work remotely, and the WLB has honestly been great. I’m eligible for a promotion next year and would bring my TC to about 135-140k which all sounds great, but the thing is I don’t really like my team and this promotion is of course not guaranteed. I’ve led a lot of projects doing backend/data engineering on AWS and have received both my AWS Solutions Architect and Developer Certifications, so I feel like I’ve built a good foundation on AWS and good amount of work experience. My main goal with my career right now is to increase my TC while I’m young, but I also value the importance of WLB for my mental health.


I guess with that said, these are the main questions I was hoping to have people’s input on:

1) Is it better to wait to job hop until after I get promoted? Or does it not matter because every company has different standards for what their “level” is?


2) Should I only be applying to roles related to backend, data, and cloud? Or should I still apply for other SWE roles even if I have no experience with their tech stack?


3) In college, I did a lot of leetcode for interview prep and completed Neetcode along with Blind 75. Is this still sufficient enough if I’m applying for roles w/ at least 3 YoE? Or should I combine that with system design prep? I want to plan out what to study on throughout the next year.

Thank you!

10
5169
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer 20 hours ago
1) In my opinion, it'd be better to wait until the promotion and then see if you can job hop using the new level to get a higher paying job elsewhere. Although you're right about leveling being all over the place depending on the company, having proof on your resume that you can work hard enough to get promoted is a big plus and it'll set you up to get paid more too. You do run the risk of staying longer without actually getting promoted though. 2) Ideally you should look for roles where your skillset matches, but there's no harm in throwing an application out for like a 70-80% match. If it's completely a mismatch, then still no harm in throwing an application out. 3) With 3 YoE, I think you should definitely be studying system design a little bit more. Leetcode is still helpful and probably necessary, but at your YoE system design questions become a bit more common, at least in my experience.
7
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer 19 hours ago
+1 on the system design. Depends on where you're interviewing of course, but in my experience as well 3 YOE is definitely where you'd want more system design knowledge for your interviews.
1

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,518