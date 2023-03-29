whywhywhywhywhy in
Product Manager Disciplines
Which of the product manager disciplines are the most valuable? Which pay the most? Which have the most career growth opportunities? How might you advise an entry level PM contemplating their next career move? What else arent I asking, but should be?
Product Manager
My biggest piece of advice is to try and get exposure and learn about all sorts of disciplines and teams when you can. Don't box yourself into a specific discipline at this point because your interest/learnings/etc. can all change as you get more into it. I work more on the tech side and I love it there because the teams I work with match my personality a lot more than, say business teams for non-technical PM stuff.
