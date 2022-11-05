goddid in
OCI offer -IC3
the recruiter called me today to go over the feedback from the interview. I was told feedback is very good and positive. I was also told he will get back to me in 2 days with an offer but mentioned TC would like 200K
role: IC3
location : remote(Dallas)
would like to know how much room is there to negotiate or numbers to target for
swiperightSoftware Engineer at Tinder
YOE? Probably take the offer in the current job climate. You can always jump ship when a better role is available.
goddidSoftware Engineer
6 YOE
