How long should I wait to answer to recruiter the recruiter back?

Hi Levels!


So recently I got a verbal offer from company (A) that I interviewed for and second company (B) that I have worked for verbally gave me a return offer (they said once I confirm that I will be available, they will start the process (contract, comp, salary etc...)).


I have confirmed with the second company that I will be available however it has been almost a week and they have not replied back yet.


I'm currently undergrad student so I don't have a lot of experience in this case. How long should I wait to answer the first company? I would prefer to go to the second one, but just in case.


I'm also curious, when should I negotiate salary? During the interview is that appropriate and not rude?


p/s: The first company just told me to respond asap, they did not give any deadlines



eightysixerSoftware Engineer a day ago
Until you have a written, signed offer from someone: you're a free agent. Please don't go ignoring Company A expecting an offer from Company B because they might change their mind, and then you're out of luck. You should contact Company A and tell them you're interested in moving forward, and ask them what their process is to get a written offer. Simultaneously, you should talk to Company B and tell them they're first in line for you, but someone else is interested in you and you really need a written offer soon. Some companies negotiate before the written offer, some companies negotiate after. Ask them what the process is. As a junior engineer (I'm assuming you're going into SWE), you probably won't have much negotiating power, except you do have the two offers to leverage against each other. I like this guide for negotiating: https://haseebq.com/my-ten-rules-for-negotiating-a-job-offer/ Like I said, this plays out better for seniors than juniors, but it's the most successful framework I've tried. Good luck!
solegit2412Computer Science a day ago
Thanks a lot for your help! I am also wondering if I say I am interested in moving forward and they send me a written offer, at the same time company B send me the offer too, how to politely decline one for another?

