How long should I wait to answer to recruiter the recruiter back?

Hi Levels!





So recently I got a verbal offer from company (A) that I interviewed for and second company (B) that I have worked for verbally gave me a return offer (they said once I confirm that I will be available, they will start the process (contract, comp, salary etc...)).





I have confirmed with the second company that I will be available however it has been almost a week and they have not replied back yet.





I'm currently undergrad student so I don't have a lot of experience in this case. How long should I wait to answer the first company? I would prefer to go to the second one, but just in case.





I'm also curious, when should I negotiate salary? During the interview is that appropriate and not rude?





p/s: The first company just told me to respond asap, they did not give any deadlines







