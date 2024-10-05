junejuly in
Poll
Best PM Interview Prep Resources for Google and Meta
I have upcoming PM interviews at Google and Meta. I haven't interviewed for years, so I'm not familiar with all the good resources or even the types of interview questions anymore. Anyone could share their recent (L6) interview experience at these companies? What's the best method or resource to prep for those interviews?
Closed
70 participants
7
5592
Sort by:
allforyouProduct Manager
Product alliance but don’t waste a ton of time on videos. Mock like crazy and use product alliance to polish your answers. Good luck!
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,582