22 y/o backend dev aiming for quant trading (Jane Street, etc.) — Baruch vs Ivy vs affordable MFE?
Hey folks — would appreciate some honest insights on a tough decision I’m planning for Fall 2026.
I’m a 22-year-old South African backend developer and Bachelor of Informatics & Information Systems graduate. By the time I apply, I’ll have 2 years of enterprise-level experience building real-time, low-latency systems at a Top 10 JSE-listed company supporting over 3.5 million users across banking, health, and lifestyle platforms.
Before that, I worked as a systems developer at a fintech startup serving 500+ financial advisors, and earlier this year I was co-founder and lead dev at a custom software consultancy for SMEs.
I’m now preparing to pursue a Quant Finance / Financial Engineering / Applied Math master’s to break into quant trading — targeting firms like Jane Street, Citadel, and Two Sigma.
Why I’m posting: I’m self-funded with a max ~$70K budget (tuition + living) and looking to pursue a Quant Finance / MFE / Applied Math master’s to break into quant trading — ideally at a firm like Jane Street, Citadel, or Two Sigma.
Here’s my shortlist so far:
- Baruch MFE – #1 in Risk.net, affordable, strong quant placement
- NC State MFM – solid curriculum, good placement, under budget
- Columbia / Princeton MFin – elite brand, but $$$ and hard to fund without loans
- Possibly open to Europe if it increases quant placement odds
I’d love your input on:
- What program gives me the best ROI to land at a top quant firm?
- Is Baruch really that good for breaking into trading, even over an Ivy?
- Does the Columbia/Princeton brand materially increase my odds if I take on loans?
- Anything I’m overlooking given my background?
I’m grateful for any insight, advice, or tough love. Thanks in advance!
Safe options I’m considering(notoriously international friendly):
- Baruch MFE – highly ranked, NYC-based, strong quant placement, affordable (~$70K total)
- Pace University / Drew University – NYC-adjacent, more welcoming for international students, easier admissions
Questions I’d love your thoughts on:
- What’s the best ROI path to break into top quant firms with my profile?
- Is Baruch’s placement into trading roles legit, or is Ivy branding worth the debt?
- Do lower-reputation schools like Pace or Drew offer any real edge via proximity/networking — or would they be a poor investment long-term despite being international-friendly?
- Should I even consider them if I’m aiming for high-level quant roles?
I’m grateful for any insight, advice, or tough love. Thanks in advance!