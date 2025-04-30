22 y/o backend dev aiming for quant trading (Jane Street, etc.) — Baruch vs Ivy vs affordable MFE?

Hey folks — would appreciate some honest insights on a tough decision I’m planning for Fall 2026.





I’m a 22-year-old South African backend developer and Bachelor of Informatics & Information Systems graduate. By the time I apply, I’ll have 2 years of enterprise-level experience building real-time, low-latency systems at a Top 10 JSE-listed company supporting over 3.5 million users across banking, health, and lifestyle platforms.





Before that, I worked as a systems developer at a fintech startup serving 500+ financial advisors, and earlier this year I was co-founder and lead dev at a custom software consultancy for SMEs.





I’m now preparing to pursue a Quant Finance / Financial Engineering / Applied Math master’s to break into quant trading — targeting firms like Jane Street, Citadel, and Two Sigma.





Here’s my shortlist so far:





Baruch MFE – #1 in Risk.net , affordable, strong quant placement

NC State MFM – solid curriculum, good placement, under budget

Columbia / Princeton MFin – elite brand, but $$$ and hard to fund without loans

Possibly open to Europe if it increases quant placement odds





Safe options I’m considering(notoriously international friendly):

Baruch MFE – highly ranked, NYC-based, strong quant placement, affordable (~$70K total)

Pace University / Drew University – NYC-adjacent, more welcoming for international students, easier admissions

Questions I’d love your thoughts on:

What’s the best ROI path to break into top quant firms with my profile?

Is Baruch’s placement into trading roles legit, or is Ivy branding worth the debt?

Do lower-reputation schools like Pace or Drew offer any real edge via proximity/networking — or would they be a poor investment long-term despite being international-friendly?

Should I even consider them if I’m aiming for high-level quant roles?





