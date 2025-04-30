appleiphoneboy in  
Computer Science a day ago

22 y/o backend dev aiming for quant trading (Jane Street, etc.) — Baruch vs Ivy vs affordable MFE?

Hey folks — would appreciate some honest insights on a tough decision I’m planning for Fall 2026.


I’m a 22-year-old South African backend developer and Bachelor of Informatics & Information Systems graduate. By the time I apply, I’ll have 2 years of enterprise-level experience building real-time, low-latency systems at a Top 10 JSE-listed company supporting over 3.5 million users across banking, health, and lifestyle platforms.


Before that, I worked as a systems developer at a fintech startup serving 500+ financial advisors, and earlier this year I was co-founder and lead dev at a custom software consultancy for SMEs.


I’m now preparing to pursue a Quant Finance / Financial Engineering / Applied Math master’s to break into quant trading — targeting firms like Jane Street, Citadel, and Two Sigma.


Why I’m posting: I’m self-funded with a max ~$70K budget (tuition + living) and looking to pursue a Quant Finance / MFE / Applied Math master’s to break into quant trading — ideally at a firm like Jane Street, Citadel, or Two Sigma.


Here’s my shortlist so far:


  • Baruch MFE – #1 in Risk.net, affordable, strong quant placement
  • NC State MFM – solid curriculum, good placement, under budget
  • Columbia / Princeton MFin – elite brand, but $$$ and hard to fund without loans
  • Possibly open to Europe if it increases quant placement odds


I’d love your input on:

  • What program gives me the best ROI to land at a top quant firm?
  • Is Baruch really that good for breaking into trading, even over an Ivy?
  • Does the Columbia/Princeton brand materially increase my odds if I take on loans?
  • Anything I’m overlooking given my background?


I’m grateful for any insight, advice, or tough love. Thanks in advance!


