Career Transition

Hi all! I'm currently at the tail end of my BAS in Technical Management and near the end of my first career as well. Through my classes at school I was exposed to various forms of data analysis and found it very interesting. Since then I've been teaching myself SQL, working on Google data analyst cert, and have been entertaining a masters in data once the undergrad is complete. I am currently active duty with 15 years experience as an Intel analyst and have experience across the leadership and operational spectrum. What can I do now to set myself up for my second career in four years?