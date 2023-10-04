dmic0428 in
Job Seeking as a Sophmore
I am currently an Undergraduate Sophmore at my university for Electrcial/Computer Engineering and I am having trouble finding any entry level/internships that are available for my level of experience. Most of the jobs I look at need a bachelors degree to even be an intern, what should I do? Where do I go to find opporunities that fit my level of knowledge? If anyone could assist me that would be great!
1
858
Sort by:
Calculatron99Business Analyst
You might have trouble finding entry level work as a student, but internships should definitely be do-able. Levels has a pretty robust internship page which might help to provide some leads: https://www.levels.fyi/internships/
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,505