Google Referral

I am a computer engineering senior at UMass Amherst and am looking for a New Grad (L3) referral at Google for 2023. I have completed 175+ LC's, have SDE internship experience, and can share resume + further information via DM. Please help!
19g618l2jn2temSoftware Engineer
Are you interested in OCI. I am not a hiring manager but we have a couple of positions in my team and we are building New products. please DM me if you are interested
19g618l2jn2temSoftware Engineer
OCI is Oracle cloud infrastructure
