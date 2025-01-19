frozenBrainMelting in
Carrier switch
Currently I am 4+ years experience software developer, mentoring a small size team. I am looking for change. Sometime Ithink to change my field from software developer to devops engineer. Again me, should i really leave my 4+ years experience in software developer filed and prepare for devops??
Preparation is my weak point, I always feel that I am not consistent in anything. I am not sure what to do.
iamgroot000Software Engineer 13 hours ago
If u r weak at consistency... I.e u work for some time then give up for some weeks. Then just be consistent in giving up and starting again.. that's how I handle my inconsistency. I repeat my inconsistency and then if u see it from zoom out view it's still consistent 🤷🏻♂️
