Twitter employees locked out of offices
Seems like Elon shut down badge access to the offices in anticipation of employee sabotage. Noone can enter the office as of now. No updates sent out.
grahuoaodSoftware Engineer
Best thing I've seen today: "As an engineer at Twitter, I can confirm that Elon Musk doesn’t understand anything about our website, or coding in general. Not gonna lie, we laugh REALLY hard about it behind his back. We’ve been calling him “the CEO,” but it stands for Code Efficiency 0."
TBirdSoftware Engineer
I’m sure he has minions that understand it right?
