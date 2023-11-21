Calculatron99 in
Anthropic introduces Claude 2.1
https://www.anthropic.com/index/claude-2-1
Anthropic just released Claude 2.1, an improvement on its flagship large language model that keeps it competitive with the GPT series — and now has the useful added feature of “being developed by a company not actively at war with itself.”
3
1650
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Anyone who play around with Claude have thoughts on comparing between it and ChatGPT?
1
RoundUp1Technical Program Manager
I did for a little bit and found them to be pretty comparable. IMO I like the UI and intuitiveness of ChatGPT, but I didn't find their answers/prompting to be much different. I also didn't stress-test anything, so I was just kinda using it for the hell of it lol
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,505