jijijijijiwon in
Poll
Ques
A question for people in Big tech -
What would you recommend students with CS or related degrees to do if they aim for big tech to get an internship or a full-time job if they are full-stack with no related work experiences?
Select one or more
58 participants
7
1099
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
Unpopular opinion: taking an unpaid internship can actually be worth it if you can afford it. Real-world project work, mentorship, and a "professional experience" line on your resume can seriously boost your chances for big tech applications later. Just make sure it’s legit and actually helping you learn.
3
jijijijijiwonComputer Science 2 days ago
For sure, professional experience is the key. Do you think solution engineering intern is a good start too?
About
Public
Tech
Members
750,147