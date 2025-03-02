hanon in
How does Amazon measure complexity and depth of one's experiences?
I recently got rejected for an L5/L6 position after a total of 7 interviews at AWS for not raising the bar, and the reason they provided was a "lack of depth and complexity" in the examples I gave which made me not a good fit for the role.
Amazon promotes itself as a data-driven company even in their recruitment process, and this led me to question what kind of data they use to measure depth and complexity of a candidate's previous experiences and how exactly is it used?
zle2435
Curious, what bar raisers were thrown at you? Like how would you implement it differently here at AWS and not name-dropping the service?
hanonSoftware Engineer 11 hours ago
I don't get your question
