How does Amazon measure complexity and depth of one's experiences?

I recently got rejected for an L5/L6 position after a total of 7 interviews at AWS for not raising the bar, and the reason they provided was a "lack of depth and complexity" in the examples I gave which made me not a good fit for the role.





Amazon promotes itself as a data-driven company even in their recruitment process, and this led me to question what kind of data they use to measure depth and complexity of a candidate's previous experiences and how exactly is it used?