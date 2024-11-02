complexname in
Apple behavioural round coming
HR warned me it would be the most critical round, and based on the performance, the number of DSA rounds could be reduced.
What are the common questions? Any courses to crack?
theonlywaySoftware Engineer
So if behaviourial is going well you have less DSA rounds?!?
complexnameWeb Development (Front-End)
Yes. It's a senior level. So, HR told me like that.
But, the DSA may be very complex.
