Companies with good working culture
Hello,
I believe that a strong positive environment, supportive culture, and strong values are more important for job satisfaction than salary.
When I read the Glassdoor reviews - it scares me, that almost all of the companies have a fair amount of bad reviews.
What's your take on this, does anyone have experience working for or worked with companies that have a good culture?
Yamaha
Glassdoor reviews are inherently negative IMO. I think people who leave good reviews for places or work do so because they truly believe in the mission and want to support the company. But if you think about it, most people are already doing that by working for that company, so if I like a company, I'm just going to work harder for them, I'm not going to go to glassdoor to post anything. The inverse is, if it's a bad company culture, you're going to want to tell everyone about it online and in glassdoor because you want to damage the company's reputation.
