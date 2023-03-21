thecseducator in
Seoul, South Korea?
Trying to switch from education to software - thoughts/tips/advice?
Currently working as a computer science teacher at a small international school.
Willing to do anything (hybrid/remote/on-site), though preference for hybrid or remote.
Currently pursuing MCIT at the University of Pennsylvania.
Willing to start on the lower end of salary.
cheesymanSystems Engineer
Are you based on Seoul, I assume based on the title? I don't have any leads myself but noticed Levels updated their job board here, might be able to find some leads there: https://www.levels.fyi/jobs
