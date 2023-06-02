Salary Expectations

How much salary to expect as a contract-full time Data Engineer.





I got offered 86k annually by a big bank. What are the expectations for this role ?

Is a contract role good, and in future how much to expect for full-time. I need your advice to how to grow my salary in next 2-3 years.





I have 4 years of experience in the Data Analyst space, and this is the first time I will be working as a Data Engineer.





Location - Toronto, Canada