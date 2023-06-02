pkca in  
 

Salary Expectations

How much salary to expect as a contract-full time Data Engineer.


I got offered 86k annually by a big bank. What are the expectations for this role ?

Is a contract role good, and in future how much to expect for full-time. I need your advice to how to grow my salary in next 2-3 years.


I have 4 years of experience in the Data Analyst space, and this is the first time I will be working as a Data Engineer.


Location - Toronto, Canada

bcnecoProgram Manager  
I'd say that's about in-line with what I'd expect for a contract DE. Contract roles typically pay a bit less than full time roles, which should be over 6 digits for most DEs with an enterprise company. I'd definitely suggest moving into a full time role where you can and going from there.
pkca 
Thank you so much. Assuming I work as a contract DE, and looking for positions now for full-time roles, what six figure range should I target in terms of total compensation as well as base pay?

