Salary Expectations
How much salary to expect as a contract-full time Data Engineer.
I got offered 86k annually by a big bank. What are the expectations for this role ?
Is a contract role good, and in future how much to expect for full-time. I need your advice to how to grow my salary in next 2-3 years.
I have 4 years of experience in the Data Analyst space, and this is the first time I will be working as a Data Engineer.
Location - Toronto, Canada
bcnecoProgram Manager
I'd say that's about in-line with what I'd expect for a contract DE. Contract roles typically pay a bit less than full time roles, which should be over 6 digits for most DEs with an enterprise company. I'd definitely suggest moving into a full time role where you can and going from there.
pkca
Thank you so much. Assuming I work as a contract DE, and looking for positions now for full-time roles, what six figure range should I target in terms of total compensation as well as base pay?
