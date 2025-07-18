ramenenjoyer in
AWS layoffs in cloud units
More layoff news 😔
“We’ve made the difficult business decision to eliminate some roles across particular teams in AWS,” the Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “These decisions are necessary as we continue to invest, hire, and optimize resources to deliver innovation for our customers.”
https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/amazons-aws-cloud-computing-unit-cuts-least-hundreds-jobs-sources-say-2025-07-17/
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
How long until everybody is just laid off and we all have to go and be farmers again 😭
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
Doesn't sound that bad to me lol (i'm only half serious please let me keep my job)
