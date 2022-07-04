How do I work my way to a £150k tech salary in London

I cuurently work as an IT Consultant @£30k. I want to transition completely into becoming a software engineer.

I wanted to know what path should i take. Its like there is a lot to learn so i am spoilt for choice.

How do i get better at programming after learning the basics / fundamentals?





How do i use leetcode ?

How do i get into FAANG etc?





Any advice would be greatly appreciated





P.s i come from a council estate ridden with crime so trying to progress my career to leave 🙏🏽