How do I work my way to a £150k tech salary in London
I cuurently work as an IT Consultant @£30k. I want to transition completely into becoming a software engineer.
I wanted to know what path should i take. Its like there is a lot to learn so i am spoilt for choice.
How do i get better at programming after learning the basics / fundamentals?
How do i use leetcode ?
How do i get into FAANG etc?
Any advice would be greatly appreciated
P.s i come from a council estate ridden with crime so trying to progress my career to leave 🙏🏽
Currently, I graduated last year with a 2:1 Bsc in computer science , I know Java and have intermediate level of skill in aws and terraform , but currently lack direction and only learnt these due to the project I am currently on.
One thing you could do is go through:
https://github.com/jwasham/coding-interview-university
It is a lot of material. But it should point you in the right direction. If you think that’s a lot, maybe start with: “Cracking the Coding Interview”
Please note that neither are a substitute for learning the theory of CS. But starting with either of them will point you to your gaps in knowledge and you can start filling them from other sources.
Best of luck!