Loom acquired by Atlassian for $975M

Loom will stay available as a standalone product, and will be integrated more deeply into Atlassian products. Approximately 7 million Looms are created each month.


Atlassian to buy video messaging provider Loom for nearly $1 billion

Atlassian said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire privately held video messaging platform Loom for about $975 million, beefing up its team collaboration tools to tap into resilient demand fueled by the adoption of hybrid work.

Nightly95Technical Program Manager  
I'm a fan of Lomo for sure but almost $1B seems pretty high for what is a relatively simple product
