undertone in
Loom acquired by Atlassian for $975M
Loom will stay available as a standalone product, and will be integrated more deeply into Atlassian products. Approximately 7 million Looms are created each month.
https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/atlassian-agrees-buy-video-messaging-provider-loom-nearly-1-bln-2023-10-12/
Atlassian to buy video messaging provider Loom for nearly $1 billion
Atlassian said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire privately held video messaging platform Loom for about $975 million, beefing up its team collaboration tools to tap into resilient demand fueled by the adoption of hybrid work.
reuters.com
4
7186
Sort by:
Nightly95Technical Program Manager
I'm a fan of Lomo for sure but almost $1B seems pretty high for what is a relatively simple product
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,504