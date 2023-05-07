19g615l16wq7ss in
Full-time job while in school?
I’ve hear of people getting a full-time swe offer while still in school. Is it really possible(have you or someone you know done it)? And if so, how’d it happen?
Did you lie on your resume and said you were done with school? Or the company did not care and let you start before you graduated ?
Same here. Also a masters. Self motivation is the key.
Not recommended if u dont have wlb and the material u are learning is completely new or outside of ur job