19g615l16wq7ss in  
Software Engineer  

Full-time job while in school?

I’ve hear of people getting a full-time swe offer while still in school. Is it really possible(have you or someone you know done it)? And if so, how’d it happen?

Did you lie on your resume and said you were done with school? Or the company did not care and let you start before you graduated ?
5
2049
Sort by:
FlyingTurtleSoftware Engineer  
Doing it right now but with masters (ft work and ft school)
Not recommended if u dont have wlb and the material u are learning is completely new or outside of ur job
1
ElsProject Manager  
Same here. Also a masters. Self motivation is the key.

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482