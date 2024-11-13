owoarda in  
Computer Science  

How much did the school you went to determine your job?

Do grads from better schools get higher pay?
44
34032
Sort by:
ThePeanutGuySoftware Engineer  
Here’s what I’ll say: I think the better schools are more likely to attract the recruiters from the prestigious companies like MSFT, Google, etc. And getting an interview is a lot easier when you can physically put your resume in the hand of a recruiter than applying through the portal online. But in terms of if a prestigious school better prepares you for a software job, I would say no.
13

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,582