How much did the school you went to determine your job?
Do grads from better schools get higher pay?
ThePeanutGuySoftware Engineer
Here’s what I’ll say: I think the better schools are more likely to attract the recruiters from the prestigious companies like MSFT, Google, etc. And getting an interview is a lot easier when you can physically put your resume in the hand of a recruiter than applying through the portal online. But in terms of if a prestigious school better prepares you for a software job, I would say no.
