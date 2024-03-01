SWilliams in
Elon sues OpenAI and Sam Altman
https://techcrunch.com/2024/03/01/elon-musk-openai-sam-altman-court/
"Elon Musk has sued OpenAI, its co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman and affiliated entities, alleging the ChatGPT makers have breached their original contractual agreements by pursuing profits instead of the nonprofit’s founding mission to develop AI that benefits humanity."
Elon Musk sues OpenAI and Sam Altman over 'betrayal' of nonprofit AI mission | TechCrunch
Elon Musk has sued OpenAI, its co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman and affiliated entities, alleging the ChatGPT makers have breached their original Elon Musk sued OpenAI, its co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman and affiliated entities for allegedly breaching their original contractual agreements.
techcrunch.com
7
4907
Sort by:
bringeeRecruiter
Breaking: The worst person you know makes a good point...
20
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,527