Elon sues OpenAI and Sam Altman

https://techcrunch.com/2024/03/01/elon-musk-openai-sam-altman-court/


"Elon Musk has sued OpenAI, its co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman and affiliated entities, alleging the ChatGPT makers have breached their original contractual agreements by pursuing profits instead of the nonprofit’s founding mission to develop AI that benefits humanity."

Breaking: The worst person you know makes a good point...
