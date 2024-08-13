Brendan Lambrecht in
Microsoft Internship Question
I am seeking information regarding the application timeline for the Microsoft Explore Program. As a sophomore in college, I am interested in applying but am unsure when the application period begins.
From my research, the application for sophomores opens on September 25, while first-year students can apply starting November 6. If anyone has further details or updates, I would greatly appreciate your insights.
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager
Based on what I found here: https://careers.microsoft.com/v2/global/en/exploremicrosoft It looks like applications for sophomores are reviewed on a rolling basis until the program is filled, so you may be able to apply right now.
