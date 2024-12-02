Remote SDE Jobs in US from India

Hello There !

I don't want to leave my country, India but do want to earn a lot of money, (legal and ethical ways only).

I want to do a remote job as a Software Engineer where I will get opportunity to earn tons of Dollars.

I am already working as SDE (Backend) in Hyderabad.

I have 2 years of experience. Is there anyone out there who has got this? If yes, then how? How can I get what I want?