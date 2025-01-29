From Lead Dev to Technical Project Manager?

Hello everyone!





Lead front-end developer here with experience in vuejs, react native, and leading small teams of engineers and designers. I've also worked with many companies as a consultant to optimize processes while also developing a couple of commercial apps.





Now, after 10 years of writing code and working as a consultant, I feel like I enjoy being more in between production and engineering.





That’s why I wonder, would it be possible for me to be hired as a Technical Project Manager or Engineering Manager?