How many of you like the current US administration?
Simple support or don't support poll, curious because the 50501 movement seems to be picking up on both sides and I saw on previous polls last year that the community here is actually pretty politically balanced
197 participants
2
2540
myUsernameComputer Science
All polls can skew data. This is a convenience sample which will show some bias in data. While this is interesting to see what those who are active on the social section of levels.fyi at lunchtime think this cannot extrapolate to the general levels.fyi population or software engineer population as various groups are not included.
MickyDs2 days ago
Obviously it’ll include bias this is out of curiosity/for fun. It’s not that deep
